Prakasam police crack Nallamala dacoity case

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police cracked the Highway dacoity case within 3 days time, as it occurred in a manner that the unknown miscreants robbed the gold merchants for Rs 21 lakh cash and 2.1 kg of gold and fled away with the victims car. The police recovered almost the stolen booty along with the car and arrested five out of seven accused of the case. Prakasam district SP Malika Garg and the staff revealed the case details here in a media interactive meeting on Friday. In this connection, they displayed the recovered cash and gold to the media. According to the official information, Mohibulla Baig (22) is a resident of Sitaramapuram Colony near BSNL office, Vijayawada and working as a clerk in RS Jewellers.