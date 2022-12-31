Seven accused in ponzi scam held, Rs 7 lakh seized

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least seven persons, including the key accused, were arrested on Friday in connection with a ponzi scam, which was reported in the old town. The accused cheated a large number of people and fled with the money. According to the police, Konda Malathi of Kota Veedhi lodged a complaint on December 10 that Nine Star Enterprises owner at Godevari Street collected huge amounts from them in the name of chits and fled with the money.The arrested included the key accused Vanaparthi Venkata Naga Mani Kumar (48). The police recovered Rs 7,22,300 cash, one car and seven mobile phones from the arrested.
