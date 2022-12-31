The year that was...

By Express News Service

Navy Day celebrated for first time in Vizag

In a first, celebrations for Navy Day were held out of New Delhi. The Indian Navy showcased its mighty combat prowess through an Operational Demonstration at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam. President Droupadi Murmu, who was the chief guest for the event, was welcomed by sailors aboard the submarine INS Sindhukirti and INS Tarangini, the sail ship that circumvented the world. Firing of rockets from the warships was another attraction at the event along with a fly-past by the Naval aircraft. The annual event is celebrated to commemorate Indian Navy’s achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War

Prez reviews Naval fleet’s maritime might

Continuing its six-century-old tradition, the Eastern Naval Command in February this year hosted the President’s Fleet Review off Visakhapatnam coast while demonstrating India’s maritime might. The then President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed the Naval Fleet comprising over 60 warships, submarines and 55 aircraft. High speed steam past and fly-past alongside the Presidential Yacht were performed. The 12th Fleet Review holds significance as it was conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence

Tenali girl makes Andhra proud

A space enthusiast from Tenali, Kurupati Sai Divya, made Andhra Pradesh proud as she established N Space Tech with an aim to build affordable small satellites, which can be easily deployed, to bring space technology closer to the masses as well as to inspire young minds. Fascination with space and satellites since childhood inspired her to design and develop the CubeSat LakshyaSAT II — the payload on board Vikram-S. A research scholar in Satellite Communications, Divya is an engineering graduate in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Bapatla Engineering College. She completed her M.Tech from KL University

PM unveils Alluri Sitarama Raju’s statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram in East Godavari district on the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary. The inauguration was part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations — the Union government’s initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. Alluri’s name went global with the release of RRR, which is now in contention for the Oscars

THREE WAVES OF FLOODS IN RIVER GODAVARI THIS YEAR

2022 was a difficult year for people living in hamlets near the River Godavari as it witnessed three floods between July and August. Scores of people were evacuated from the flood-hit districts of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, East and West Godavari districts. While no loss of human life was reported, the deluge left several Polavaram submerged villages under water for months together. In the past, River Godavari received the highest flood in 1953 and 1986, causing huge loss to property and lives.

Jagan wins big at Davos

For the first time, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led a 17-member delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos this year. He inaugurated the AP Pavillion with the theme ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’. Besides luring investments to the tune of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, Jagan interacted with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Prof Klaus Schwab and WEF Head of Health and Healthcare Dr Shyam Bishen. He had highlighted the important role Andhra Pradesh could play in addressing the issue of food shortage and pitched Visakhapatnam as a unicorn hub for IT startups. In a big push to green energy, Andhra Pradesh signed pacts with multinational companies, including Adani, Lakshmi Mittal and Greenko. The deals, if realised, will create jobs for 35,000 people

