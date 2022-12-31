VMRDA officials to focus on sale of over 900 plots for resource mobilisation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Focusing on resource mobilisation, over 901 plots remained unsold for several years in various layouts under Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), were identified to realise revenue, said VMRDA commissioner and district collector A Mallikharjun said here on Friday.

Speaking to media, the collector said roads will be developed at a cost of Rs 96.76 crore and a mini convention centre will be constructed at Venkojipalem Old Kalyanamandapam at a cost of Rs 4.15 crore. Stating that a Natural History Park and Museum Research Institute will be constructed at a cost of Rs 88 crore, Mallikharjun said a revised DPR was submitted for the project and it will be finalised next month.

Sea Harrier museum which was developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore was completed and it will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.He said shopping complex at Ramnagar was constructed at a cost Rs 13.50 crore and public auction for allotment of shops will be conducted on January 7. Similarly, auction for 42 shops constructed at YSR Central park will also be conducted on the same day.

The VMRDA commissioner said a proposal has been made to construct resorts atop Kailasagiri and also sought bulk land in lieu of 15 per cent of plots earmarked for it in Jaganananna layout.In this direction, over 200 acres were identified and it will be transferred to VMRDA after government approval, he added.

