Woman held for killing son

KURNOOL: Badvel urban police arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her four-year-old son and dumping the body in a house in the Badvel. The incident came to light when the husband of the woman lodged a missing complaint with Badvel urban police. A team led by Urban Circle Inspector Venkateswarlu interrogated the accused and her paramour Vinod, where the former confessed that Vinod killed her son a few months ago, because he used to ask about his biological father’s whereabouts.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Capital files: From Bulli Bai to Shraddha Walkar, crimes that left a scar
Alleging 'forced' conversion, Hindu organisations beat up Santa Claus in Gujarat
Fundamental rights have become 'luxuries' & 'entitlements': Mehbooba writes to CJI
'There is a right time for everything': Nayanthara on venturing into Bollywood
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and 'The View' creator, dies