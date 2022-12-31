Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman held for killing son

The incident came to light when the husband of the woman lodged a missing complaint with Badvel urban police.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Badvel urban police arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her four-year-old son and dumping the body in a house in the Badvel. The incident came to light when the husband of the woman lodged a missing complaint with Badvel urban police. A team led by Urban Circle Inspector Venkateswarlu interrogated the accused and her paramour Vinod, where the former confessed that Vinod killed her son a few months ago, because he used to ask about his biological father’s whereabouts.

