Active cases drop by 5,514 as 11,384 recover in a day

The single-day spikes of 12 and 80 were the lowest in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, respectively.

Published: 01st February 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active Covid-19 cases dropped by 5,514 to 1,10,517 lakh as Andhra Pradesh added 5,879 fresh infections against 11,384 recoveries in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.The state reported the new infections after testing 25,284 samples in the period, which turned out a positivity rate of 23.25 per cent. It may be noted that it was the first time in the past one week that below 10,000 new cases emerged and the daily positivity rate fell below 25 per cent.The latest bulletin also said nine infected persons succumbed in the state in 24 hours.

ALSO READ: FM blames Covid, TD for financial crisis, rejects Fiscal Council demand

All the 13 districts logged less than 1,000 new positives with the highest of 856 in Anantapur followed by 823 in East Godavari. The single-day spikes of 12 and 80 were the lowest in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, respectively. The highest number of around 13,000 active cases were in Prakasam, and the lowest of 2,500 in Vizianagaram.While Kurnool and Nellore reported two deaths each, one each fatality was reported from Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam.

Comments

