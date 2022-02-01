STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM: Focus on NREGS works

There should be an action plan for construction, repair and maintenance of roads and he said and directed the officials to ensure there is no shortage of funds.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to complete the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme works on a priority basis with focus on construction of Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Health Clinics and YSR Digital Libraries. There should be an action plan for construction, repair and maintenance of roads and he said and directed the officials to ensure there is no shortage of funds.

