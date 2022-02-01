STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt invites unions for talks today; January salaries as per PRC, says Botcha

The State government has invited the leaders of the employees’ associations for holding talks with the Committee of Ministers on Tuesday.

Published: 01st February 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has invited the leaders of the employees’ associations for holding talks with the Committee of Ministers on Tuesday. In a letter addressed to 20 members of the PRC steering committee, the GAD Principal Secretary requested them to attend the meeting with the Committee of Ministers at 12 pm in the conference hall of the Finance Department in the State Secretariat on Tuesday. Likewise, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma directed the District Collectors to hold talks with the leaders of employees’ associations and convince them to withdraw their agitation. Stating that there is a separate mechanism in the government to solve the problems of employees, he said that every employee should think about the consequences of the strike during the Covid pandemic.

He suggested that the Collectors give a message to the employees that the government is with them and take steps to sensitise them to give up their agitation and resolve the issues through talks. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who is a member of the Ministers Committee, asserted that salaries will be credited to employees as per the orders issued by the government for implementing the new PRC. He faulted the employees’ leaders for not holding talks with the government panel even as the members waited for them for three days.

Botcha along with Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and officials called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. “Though we invited the employees’ leaders for talks and waited for three days, they did not turn up,” Botcha told reporters. Asserting that employees are part of the government, the minister said they should understand the situation of the State and cooperate with the government. He also said the employees should desist from making objectionable statements.

Meanwhile, leaders of the steering committee of the PRC Struggle Committee met on Monday and reiterated that they were ready for talks if the government invites them in written format and concedes to their demands — disclose the Ashutosh Mishra Committee report, put the PRC GOs in abeyance and pay old wages to the employees for the month of January. The leaders accused the government of conspiring to dilute the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme by resorting to false propaganda through social media. Alleging that the IAS officers, particularly the higher officials of the Finance department, threatened the employees of taking disciplinary action, the leaders said they will not hesitate to lodge a complaint with the DOPT against such IAS officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PRC Struggle Committee Salary Botcha Satyanarayana Committee of Ministers
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp