‘Growth in GST revenue in 6 months a good sign’

The Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Infrastructure Master Plan focuses on infrastructure creation in various segments in the country.

Published: 01st February 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP political feedback pramukh Lanka Dinakar Monday said the Economic Survey- 2022 target a growth rate of 8% to 8.50% for the coming financial year 2022-23 is close to reality. While the previous financial year recorded a negative growth of 7.3% in 2020-21, it is a good sign that the current financial year 2021-22 will register a positive growth rate of 9.2% with Atmani rbhar Bharat h Yojana. He said the most favourable indication is positive growth in GST Collections for the last six months and crossing 1.25 lakh crore for the month of December, 2021, which is a positive direction of Nation’s Economy.

In addition to this, Fiscal Deficit for the current financial year 2021-22 is under control. The Union Budget 2022-23 may be aimed at creating productive assets with the aim to create jobs. The Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Infrastructure Master Plan focuses on infrastructure creation in various segments in the country.

