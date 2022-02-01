STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad woman among 3 arrested in Vizag with drugs

The airport police and SEB personnel have arrested three persons, including a woman, with drugs in Visakhapatnam.

Drugs, mobile phones and cash seized from the accused in Vizag. (Photo | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The airport police and SEB personnel have arrested three persons, including a woman, with drugs in Visakhapatnam. Speaking to mediapersons, SEB ADCP Ananda Reddy, west ACP Sripada Rao and DCP (crime) Sravan Kumar said on Monday that three persons were arrested and 18 MDMA pills and two sachets of MD crystal powder were seized from them. An Audi car, three mobile phones and Rs 20,500 were also seized from them. Among the arrested was a 23-year-old girl from Hyderabad, Malaviya, who came to Vizag from the Telangana capital to hand over the drugs to the main accused, Hemantha Kumar.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is on. Efforts were on to nab the fourth accused, Geethanjali alias Geetha of Hyderabad. The police said Ganta Malavya (A-2), a resident of Manikonda in Hyderabad, alighted from a bus at Vantillu Junction, NAD, Vizag, and got into the Audi car of Aripaka Loka Venkata Hemanth Kumar (A-1) on Saturday. The police intercepted the car based on credible information. When they checked the bag of Malaviya, 18 MDMA pills and two small packets of MD white crystal powder were found in it.

During questioning, Hemanth confessed that he consumes drugs and knows Geetha (A-3) of Hyderabad, who supplies drugs. Hemanth made his friend Prudhvi pay Rs 33,600 for the drugs to Geetha through Phonepe. Malaviya collected the drugs from Hyderabad and came over here to hand them over to Hemanth. All the four were friends and used to meet in pubs in Hyderabad, the police said. During investigation, it was found the drugs were brought for their use.

