Dr Achanta Lakshmipathi Government Ayurveda Hospital to soon have in-patient ward

Published: 01st February 2022 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dr J Dhananjaya Rao.

Dr J Dhananjaya Rao. (File photo) 

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Achanta Lakshmipathi Government Ayurveda Hospital in the city is set to have an in-patient ward with a bed strength of 10 to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 cases. A proposal in this regard has already been submitted to Ayush Commissioner V Ramulu. Medicines approved by the Ministry of Ayush will be prescribed to treat Covid cases.

Speaking to TNIE, Ayurveda Hospital Superintendent Dr J Dhananjaya Rao said many Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms and those who have recovered from coronavirus, are preferring Ayurveda. Hence, the demand for immunity boosters in Ayurveda has increased by around 30% compared to pre-Covid times. 

At present, 15-20 Covid patients are availing Ayurvedic treatment at the outpatient ward of the hospital a day. About 300 people also visit the hospital on an average seeking Ayurvedic treatment for different ailments, he said. 

Explaining the treatment procedure, Dr Rao said medicines will be prescribed to Covid patients for 7-14 days depending on the severity of the case. Most of them are recovering from Covid after taking medicines for a week. After reviewing their health condition, further treatment will be given, he added.

Immunity boosters for patients

Dr Achanta Lakshmipathi Government Ayurveda Hospital is now providing immunity boosters free of cost to virus-infected people

Effective medicines

Ayush-64, a polyherbal formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush 
Agastya Haritaki Lehyam (for respiratory diseases) 
Chyavanprash (for immunity and strength) 
Samshamani Vati (for all types of fever) 
Talisadi Churna (for respiratory & digestive issues) 
Laxmi Vilas Ras (for cold, influenza & body aches) 
Ashwagandha Churna (for stress relief, immunity)

