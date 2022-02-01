STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ordinance enhances retirement age to 62

The State government on Monday promulgated an ordinance enhancing the retirement age of employees from 60 to 62 years. 

Published: 01st February 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Old age senior citizen retirement

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday promulgated an ordinance enhancing the retirement age of employees from 60 to 62 years.While announcing the fitment after holding talks with the employees’ unions on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the retirement age of State government staff would be enhanced to 62 from 60 years. The State cabinet gave its nod to the enhancement of the retirement age on January 21.

As the Legislative Assembly is not in session now, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan promulgated the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022, which is deemed to have come into force on January 1, 2022.

Justifying the enhancement of retirement age, the government noted that there has been a significant improvement in the average life expectancy of people compared to 2014. As per the World Health Organisation, the global average life expectancy in 2019 was around 73 years and the average Indian lived up to 70 years, it said, adding there has been a general improvement in health conditions as well. 

ALSO READ : Andhra cabinet ratifies GOs on pay scales, retirement age

“To utilise the experience and expertise of senior employees and considering the increased life expectancy and improved health conditions in general, it has been proposed to enhance the current age of superannuation from 60 to 62 years for all the State government employees,” a gazette notification stated. 

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat issued an order to this effect. The AP Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) Act, 1984 was previously amended in 2014, increasing the retirement age from 58 to 60 years. Meanwhile, the standoff between the State government and the employees’ unions, which have been agitating for the withdrawal of the GOs issued on the PRC, continued.

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the employees’ union leaders did not turn up for talks though they waited for them for three days. On the other hand, the employees’ unions claimed that the government had just sent a WhatsApp message for talks. Their representatives were not treated in a respectful manner when they went for talks, they alleged.

Staff unions invited for talks
The State government has invited the employees’ union leaders for talks on the Pay Revision Commission issue with the Committee of Ministers at the Secretariat at 12 pm on Tuesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retirement Ordinance Employees
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp