STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Palnadu highway to be developed with Rs 403 crore

Tourism is likely to increase at Nagarjuna Sagar, Anupu, and lift irrigation projects in Palnadu and Macherla areas.

Published: 01st February 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

National Highway

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Central government has given the nod to upgrade the Dachepalli- Macherla state highway to national highway.The Centre has allocated Rs 403.22 crore for the upgradation of the road.The officials concerned are making required arrangements to start the works at the earliest.

Currently, the Dachepalli-Macherla road with 37 km of length is a two-lane road. The road holds significant economic importance as it provides transportation of workers, raw materials for several cement factories in the region.

With the development of this highway, the journey to Hyderabad and other places in Telangana will become more comfortable. Tourism is likely to increase at Nagarjuna Sagar, Anupu, and lift irrigation projects in Palnadu and Macherla areas.

The road will be developed as a four-lane national highway. This will boost industrialisation in the region and increase the standard of living of the people in the surrounding areas.

On this occasion, Dachepalli MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy expressed happiness and said that the Palnadu region was neglected in the past but in only the last couple of years, the YSRC government has sanctioned a medical college. Now, the construction of the highway will increase industrialisation of Palnadu region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dachepalli- Macherla State highway National highway
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp