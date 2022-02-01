Palnadu highway to be developed with Rs 403 crore

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Central government has given the nod to upgrade the Dachepalli- Macherla state highway to national highway.The Centre has allocated Rs 403.22 crore for the upgradation of the road.The officials concerned are making required arrangements to start the works at the earliest.

Currently, the Dachepalli-Macherla road with 37 km of length is a two-lane road. The road holds significant economic importance as it provides transportation of workers, raw materials for several cement factories in the region.

With the development of this highway, the journey to Hyderabad and other places in Telangana will become more comfortable. Tourism is likely to increase at Nagarjuna Sagar, Anupu, and lift irrigation projects in Palnadu and Macherla areas.

The road will be developed as a four-lane national highway. This will boost industrialisation in the region and increase the standard of living of the people in the surrounding areas.

On this occasion, Dachepalli MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy expressed happiness and said that the Palnadu region was neglected in the past but in only the last couple of years, the YSRC government has sanctioned a medical college. Now, the construction of the highway will increase industrialisation of Palnadu region.