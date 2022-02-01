STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State-level investors’ meet on tourism in February-end likely

Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said the tourism revenue was slowly picking up from the pandemic blow with government hotels generating Rs 87.02 crore so far.

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said as part of the large-scale measures to develop the tourism sector with a revenue target of Rs 200 crore an investors’ meet is being planned to be held in the last week of February or the first week of March.  

Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said the tourism revenue was slowly picking up from the pandemic blow with government hotels generating Rs 87.02 crore so far. “Forty-eight properties of the tourism department were leased out to private agencies, but some lagged in paying the lease amount, thus owing Rs 31.08 crore to the government. Leases with such agencies will be terminated if they don’t pay up.” Similarly, tenders were called for handing over the operation and maintenance of 34 newly-built restaurants and 50 bids were received for 18.

