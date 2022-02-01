STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tricolour to adorn Guntur’s Jinnah Tower: GMC Mayor

MLA Musthafa said that the National flag will be hoisted near the tower in the presence of leaders of all political parties. 

Published: 01st February 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:51 AM

Guntur mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu

Guntur mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Considering appeals from various groups, necessary arrangements to hoist the National flag near Jinnah Tower will be made, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu.He along with Guntur East MLA Mohammed Musthafa visited the tower and inspected the security arrangements here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that on the request of various groups, it was decided to decorate the tower with the Tricolours and to construct a pole to hoist the national flag near the tower.He also said that people of various religions have been living peacefully for centuries in the area but BJP leaders, who are desperate to divert the people’s attention from their leader Somu Veerraju’s comments, are trying to make an issue out of this and disturb the peace in the region.

MLA Musthafa said that the National flag will be hoisted near the tower in the presence of leaders of all political parties.He suggested the BJP leaders to quit such politics.

