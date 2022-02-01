Weekly positivity rate above 10%

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The weekly Covid positivity rate in all the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh remained above 10 per cent, as per the recent statistics released by the Union Ministry of Health. While a similar situation prevailed last week, only seven districts each clocked a positivity rate of over 10 per cent the week before that.

In the week ending January 30, East Godavari topped the list with 42.58 per cent followed by 38.84 per cent in West Godavari. Guntur district posted the lowest weekly rate of 17.1 per cent. Two weeks ago, West Godavari was the only district in the state to have a weekly positivity rate of less than 5 per cent.

From 46.51 per cent last week, Chittoor’s positivity rate fell by nearly 10 per cent to 36.95 per cent. Krishna, where the figure was counted at 17.18 per cent last week, saw a significant jump to 24.17 per cent. Similarly, Visakhapatnam also witnessed a spike of over 10 per cent since last week. If the recent trend is to be considered, the weekly positivity rate is likely to decrease next week due to fall in the daily rate for the past couple of days.