STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Weekly positivity rate above 10%

East Godavari tops list with 42.58%; Visakhapatnam sees jump of 10% since last week 

Published: 01st February 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Positivity rate

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The weekly Covid positivity rate in all the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh remained above 10 per cent, as per the recent statistics released by the Union Ministry of Health. While a similar situation prevailed last week, only seven districts each clocked a positivity rate of over 10 per cent the week before that.

In the week ending January 30, East Godavari topped the list with 42.58 per cent followed by 38.84 per cent in West Godavari. Guntur district posted the lowest weekly rate of 17.1 per cent. Two weeks ago, West Godavari was the only district in the state to have a weekly positivity rate of less than 5 per cent. 

From 46.51 per cent last week, Chittoor’s positivity rate fell by nearly 10 per cent to 36.95 per cent. Krishna, where the figure was counted at 17.18 per cent last week, saw a significant jump to 24.17 per cent. Similarly, Visakhapatnam also witnessed a spike of over 10 per cent since last week. If the recent trend is to be considered, the weekly positivity rate is likely to decrease next week due to fall in the daily rate for the past couple of days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Positivity rate
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp