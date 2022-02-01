With 777 positive cases in nine days, Kurnool government schools turn Andhra's Covid hotspots

K Madhu Sudhakar By

KURNOOL: The number of new Covid infections in educational institutions in the district are increasing day-by-day.

In a span of nine days, 777 positive cases emerged from government schools alone. Of them 650 are students, whi le 127 are teachers.

On an average, 86 fresh cases are being reported from government schools on a daily basis from the past nine days, revealed Education department records.

The officials concerned have identified nearly 10 per cent of total schools in the district, where the spread of the virus is high during the present wave of pandemic.

As per official data, 4,389 schools, including 2,438 primary, 941 upper primary and 1,010 high schools are functioning in the district under various managements, including government and private.

Around 6,77,122 children are studying in these schools, including 2,65,912 in primary, 1,20,644 in upper primary and 2,90,566 in high schools.

A total 24,211 staff, including teaching and non-teaching staff, are working in these schools across the district.

Meanwhile, for the past couple of weeks, the district has consistently recorded a high number of cases. In the 24 hours ending 9 am Monday, 483 fresh cases were reported from the district, taking the total count to over 1.41 lakh.

Of them, 1,30,899 recovered from the virus. The district has 9,589 active cases. So far, the virus has claimed 861 lives in the district.

However, in view of the maximum number of cases reported from schools, the education department has advised the headmasters and teachers to be on alert, while continuing with the academic schedule.

Speaking with TNIE, district educational officer (DEO) V Ranga Reddy said they have directed all schools to maintain Covid-19 protocol.

“The schools where infections emerged have been asked to remain closed for two to five days based on the situation. Teachers and staff can avail special leave if they get infected,’’ he added.

On the other hand, special teams comprising health, educational, revenue, panchayat raj, police departments staff visited the affected schools and started tests for all students, teachers and students’ parents and also their neighbours.

The teams also conducted sanitation drives at all affected places, he added.

The DEO asked students, particularly travelling in autos, to reach their school maintaining physical distances.

The DEO further said 95 per cent of class 10 students have been vaccinated during the 15 to 18 age group vaccination drive and 100 per cent teachers have been vaccinated with both the doses.