STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Budget proposals will accelerate development of nation, says CII AP

D Ramakrishna, former chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, said that the budget has laid greater focus on the digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood. 

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Budget

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CII Andhra Pradesh has observed that Union Budget proposals would help accelerate growth and development. The CII office-bearers felt that there is a need to look at the budget proposals in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a virtual media interaction on Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, CII Andhra Pradesh chairman D Tirupathi Raju said the budget has provided greater impetus to growth. “The Budget proposals will benefit youth, women, and farmers. The inclusive approach adopted by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be a boon to the economy,” he said. The investment on modern infrastructure with a long-term approach is a welcome step.  

“PM Gati Shakti, which is a transformative approach to development adopted by the government, laid focus on seven engines — roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure. The greater capital expenditure on infrastructure will give impetus to recovery of the Covid-hit economy,” he asserted. 

CII Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chairman Neeraj Sarda welcomed the changes in the Special Economic Zones Act, which will be replaced with a new legislation that will enable the states to become partners in ‘Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs’. He felt that proposed legislation would attract more investments.  He also mentioned that emphasis on urban planning would give required impetus to urban development. 

D Ramakrishna, former chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, said that the budget has laid greater focus on the digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget CII Union Budget proposals Covid Union Budget 2022-23
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp