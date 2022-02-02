Covid positivity rate dips to 17.73% 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was a significant drop in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh as 35,035 sample tests yielded 6,213 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am at a positivity rate of 17.73 per cent. The aggregate infections reported in the state crossed 22.82 lakh from over 3.25 crore samples tested so far.

With the state registering recoveries upwards of 10,000, active cases came down to 1.05 lakh from 1.10 lakh the previous day.According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the one-day surge of 903 was the sharpest in Krishna followed by 830 in Guntur. Nine districts reported more number of infections than on Monday. Vizianagaram, with 86 new infections, was the only district where the fresh spike was below 100.

With the additions, the overall infections in Anantapur district went past 1.75 lakh while the figure crossed 3.10 lakh in East Godavari, 1.32 lakh in Krishna, 1.42 lakh in Kurnool, 1.62 lakh in Nellore, 1.88 lakh in Visakhapatnam and 1.89 lakh in West Godavari. Another 10,750 patients recovered taking the overall to above 21.62 lakh. Prakasam has the highest of more than 13,500 active cases. In all, five districts have more than 10,000 active cases.Five more deaths took the total fatalities to 14,620. One death each was reported from Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts.

Night curfew extended till February 14

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday extended the 11 pm to 5 am night curfew for 14 more days till February 14. Restrictions placed as part of the curfew, which was promulgated to check the Covid spread, will also continue. Requesting all to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal reminded that flouting the pandemic-related protocol would lead to prosecution under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and IPC.