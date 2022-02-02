STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sitharaman laid foundation for next 25 years, says BJP

BJP political feedback Pramukh Lanka Dinakar termed Sitharaman’s Rs 39.45 lakh crore budget as the Atmanirbhar Gati Shakti Budget. 

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:03 AM

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP State unit has described the Budget 2022-23 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday as a foundation for the next 25 years to come. “This Budget is a beginning for an inclusive and transparent growth of the nation,’’ BJP State president Somu Veerraju said.

BJP political feedback Pramukh Lanka Dinakar termed Sitharaman’s Rs 39.45 lakh crore budget as the Atmanirbhar Gati Shakti Budget. “She has been given priority to the creation of future income-generating assets and social infrastructure that will enhance the living standards of the people by laying a large pedestal for Capital Expenditure,’’ he said. 

The Budget will be the driving force behind the development, by prioritizing seven areas such as roads, railways, aviation, inland water transport, energy and digital, with Central, Sstate and private partnership for infrastructure creation through Gati Shakti Yojana.
 

