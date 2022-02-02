Tourism department to launch mobile App on Ugadi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tourism department will launch a Tourism Mobile App on Ugadi and a tourism investors’ meet and travel mart will be organised by March 2022, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.The Minister participated in a review meeting held at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Tuesday. During the course of the meeting, Srinivasa Rao discussed the progress of various investment projects of the Tourism department.

He encouraged the promotion of boating activities at potential tourism locations in the State by focusing on public private partnership (PPP) mode. He also asked the officials concerned to organise recreational activities at APTDC Restaurants and Harita Hotels located across the State. He further advised them to focus on the possibilities of introducing new tour packages at places with airport facilities.

The State has six airports — Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Kadapa and Kurnool. “To improve tourism in the State, investors’ meet is an important event, which will provide an opportunity to interact with tourism stakeholders and investors at one platform and to discuss various tourism development aspects,” the Minister said.

Instructions were given to open an Andhra Pradesh Tourism Tourist Information Office (TIO) at prominent locations such as Chennai and Bhubaneswar to promote tourism in the State.Special Chief Secretary (Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation managing director S Satyanrayana and other officials were also present.