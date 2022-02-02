YSRC terms Budget disappointing, TDP  says raw deal for AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the Union Budget 2022-23 disappointing, the YSRC on Tuesday said it expected a booster dose to the economy, but it appeared like all ‘style but no substance’. There is no ‘Sabka Vikas’ (development of all States) in the Budget, the ruling YSRC remarked.

TDP chief and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his disappointment over the budget saying that it gave a raw deal to Andhra Pradesh. The Opposition Leader slammed the ruling YSRC for failing to protect the interests of the State. “The YSRC should explain to the people what it achieved for AP despite having 28 MPs,” he said.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for capital expenditure seems huge, but when it comes to the State share as per the set formula, AP gets just 4.047%, which works out to mere Rs 4,000 crore. “In case of FRBM as well, while the set norm is not more than 3% of the GSDP for States, there is no parity with respect to the Centre on borrowings,” he said. While fiscal deficit in the Budget is estimated at 6.4% this year, AP registered a deficit of 5.48%, yet there are strictures on FRBM, he lamented.

The proposed budget outlay for 2022-23 is nearly Rs 40 lakh crore, with an increase of Rs 4.5 lakh crore than last fiscal. The 9.2% growth rate of India is much better than any other country during Covid times, he said. The YSRC MP appreciated the increase in capital expenditure by 35% in the budget. On interlinking of Rivers Krishna-Godavari, Krishna-Penna and Penna-Cauvery, he said the State government had already linked Godavari and Krishna with its own funds. “The Centre should compensate the funds spent by the State for linking the two rivers,’’ he said.

Though the State government has proposed three development projects, which include a dedicated freight corridor from Kharagpur to Vijayawada, freight corridor connectivity to ports in AP and Bhogapuram National Highway, no announcements were made in this regard, he rued.

With regard to agriculture, he said the Centre failed to increase the budgetary allocation of PM Kisan and include tenant farmers in the scheme. The shortfall in GST compensation of States was not addressed in the budget and ignored to extend the compensation period, the YSRC MP bemoaned.

However, he welcomed the increase in tax deduction limit of State government employees to 14% and duty reduction on shrimp production.He hailed the Centre’s take on cryptocurrency as the RBI itself is coming up with digital currency. “There is also no mention of health insurance for middle income group, which constitutes over 56% of India’s population,’’ he said.