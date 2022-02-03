STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre seeks land for Vizianagaram tribal varsity

The CUAP has taken over 491.30 acres in Anantapur on February 15, 2021 from the AP government for the construction of its permanent campus.

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has written to the Andhra Pradesh government to hand over land for setting up a tribal university in Vizianagaram, the Rajya Sabha was told on Wednesday. Replying to BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said the Site Selection Committee (SSC) has recommended a site for establishing the permanent campus of the Central Tribal University of AP. “The same has been conveyed to the State government in November, 2021, with a request to transfer the land to CTUAP,’’ the minister said.

Seven central educational institutions were established in Andhra Pradesh after May 2014, Dr Sarkar added. The Centre had set up campuses for the Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati, Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, National Institute of Technology, Tadepalligudem, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Tirupati, Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, Central University at Anantapur and Tribal University at Vizianagaram.
Before May 2014, the Centre had established only three central educational institutions — Indian Institute of Information Technology,  PPP Sri City Chittoor, School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, and National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, in the State.

The IIT, Tirupati started functioning in 2015 and the permanent campus is likely to be completed by November 2022. .The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) has started functioning from the temporary campus (transit camps) at Anantapur from the academic year 2018-19. The CUAP has taken over 491.30 acres in Anantapur on February 15, 2021 from the AP government for the construction of its permanent campus.

