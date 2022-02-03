CM directs officials to ground works of 15.6 lakh houses by March 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure 100 per cent grounding of 15.60 lakh houses that are being constructed in the first phase of the government’s housing scheme by March 31. He told them to focus on resolving the court cases and assist the beneficiaries in availing bank loans.

The Chief Minister, who held Spandana programme review with district collectors and superintendents of police, emphasised the need for controlling the construction costs by setting up brick manufacturing units within the layouts and procuring cement and steel at subsidy prices. Sanction house sites to all the eligible people within 90 days of applying, he said. Further, he directed the officials to focus on the OTS Scheme by organising special camps for handing over the registration documents to the beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister said the Spandana portal had been updated and the petitions can now be tracked. The district collectors should review the progress of the spandana petitions twice a week. The collectors should focus on pending petitions and check why they are pending for more than stipulated time. Around 11 per cent of the petitions are repeated,” he pointed out and directed the collectors to focus on why the petitioners were not satisfied in the first instance. He said district collectors should visit RDO offices thrice a month and review with officials on issues related to revenue, lands, development activities and village/ward secretariats.

On Sustainable Development Goals, he directed the district collectors to focus on 43 indicators of SDG and complete targets in those sectors. He said effective implementation of Navaratnalu and other welfare schemes will help to improve SDG indicators. He instructed them to focus on sustainable financial growth indicators and create awareness among officials and staff.

Welfare calendar

Jagananna Chedodu: February 8

Input subsidy: Feb 15

Jagananna Thodu: February 22

Vidya Deevena: March 8

Vasati Devena: March 22