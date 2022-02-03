Cops to educate girls on good, bad touch

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: In the wake of suicide by a class IX girl in Vijayawada allegedly unable to bear the sexual harassment of her neighbour, Kurnool police have decided to launch a campaign to create an awareness among adolescent girls in all schools and colleges in the district about ‘Good Touch and Bad Touch’.Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy told TNIE that over 1,200 Mahila Police, along with psychologists and experts, will visit all schools and colleges in the district from February 10 to educate girls on ‘Good Touch and Bad Touch’.

The awareness campaign will continue till the end of this month. As part of the campaign, Mahila Police and psychologists educate girls to distinguish between good and bad touch and protect themselves from ‘predators’ by informing the misbehaviour of known and unknown persons to their parents, teachers and police. The provisions of various laws meant to protect girls and children from abuse will also be explained to students as part of the campaign. Officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department, NGOs and school managements will also be involved in the campaign, the SP said.

According to police, girls of class V to X are more vulnerable to abuse. As per police records, eight minors were sexually assaulted a month on an average in the district in 2021. District Child Protection Officer T Sarada said, “We are creating an awareness among students and teachers as part of the initiative to check abuse.”

A total of 4,389 schools, including 1,350 private institutions, are running in the district with a total student strength of 6,77,122. Of the total strength, 4,10,610 students are studying class 5 to 10. About 35% of the total strength are girls, who are studying in high schools.

Superintendent of Government Juvenile Observation Home P Ram Mohan Reddy, who is also a senior resource person, said, “Parents’ meets should be conducted in all schools every month to know about the problems of students, especially girls. A counselling cell, comprising two senior members from the school, one from the judiciary, a psychologist and a DSP rank official, should be set up in every educational institution to curb the child abuse effectively.”