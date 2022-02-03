Covid-19 new cases fall to 5,983, state sees 11 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a positive sign, the difference between daily Covid recoveries and cases increased further in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, which brought down the active caseload below one lakh. The state, however, reported more deaths than on Tuesday.In the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, the state logged 5,983 infections from over 35,000 sample tests, 11,280 recoveries and 11 deaths.

The number of active cases came down to 1,00,622 after a total of 21,73,313 recoveries and 14,631 deaths, the bulletin said. The state had reported 6,213 new infections on Tuesday, while the active cases were at 1,05,930.East Godavari district registered 741, Guntur 738, Krishna 618, Kadapa 608, Kurnool 579 and West Godavari 565 fresh cases in 24 hours. The remaining seven districts added less than 500 new cases each, with Srikakulam reporting the lowest of 87.

With the fresh spike, the overall infections in Chittoor went past 2.70 lakh while the gross infections crossed 1.99 lakh in Guntur and 1.33 lakh in Kadapa.The state has, so far, reported 22.88 lakh infections from a total of 3.25 crore sample tests.Prakasam has the highest caseload of more than 13,000. A total of five districts have more than 10,000 active cases while Vizianagaram has the lowest of less than 1,750.The highest of four deaths were reported in Visakhapatnam followed by two in Kadapa and one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.

