STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Covid-19 new cases fall to 5,983, state sees 11 deaths

The highest of four deaths were reported in Visakhapatnam followed by two in Kadapa and one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.

Published: 03rd February 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Covid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a positive sign, the difference between daily Covid recoveries and cases increased further in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, which brought down the active caseload below one lakh. The state, however, reported more deaths than on Tuesday.In the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, the state logged 5,983 infections from over 35,000 sample tests, 11,280 recoveries and 11 deaths.  

The number of active cases came down to 1,00,622 after a total of 21,73,313 recoveries and 14,631 deaths, the bulletin said. The state had reported 6,213 new infections on Tuesday, while the active cases were at 1,05,930.East Godavari district registered 741, Guntur 738, Krishna 618, Kadapa 608, Kurnool 579 and West Godavari 565 fresh cases in 24 hours. The remaining seven districts added less than 500 new cases each, with Srikakulam reporting the lowest of 87.

With the fresh spike, the overall infections in Chittoor went past 2.70 lakh while the gross infections crossed 1.99 lakh in Guntur and 1.33 lakh in Kadapa.The state has, so far, reported 22.88 lakh infections from a total of 3.25 crore sample tests.Prakasam has the highest caseload of more than 13,000. A total of five districts have more than 10,000 active cases while Vizianagaram has the lowest of less than 1,750.The highest of four deaths were reported in Visakhapatnam followed by two in Kadapa and one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari districts.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Coronavirus Pandemic Death
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp