Five tribals of East Godavari district die after consuming toddy

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Five tribals reportedly died after consuming jeelugu kallu (toddy) in Rajavommangi mandal of East Godavari district on Wednesday.According to Rampachodavaram ASP Krishnakanth Patel, the deceased were identified as Gangaraju, Lovraju, Sanyasayya, Sugrevu and Yesubabu. They belonged to Lothoddi villge near Rajaommangi.

The five went to consume jeelugu toddy in the early hours of Wednesday, and later complained of sickness. They were shifted to Eleswaram Government Hospital, where two of them died.The remaining three were shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital for treatment. They also died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

After receiving information, the Ramapchodavaram and Rajavommangi police rushed to Lothoddi. and collected the toddy samples and sent them to a lab for testing.The police said they have begun an enquiry into the incident and stringent action will be taken against the persons responsible.

A case was registered at Rajaommangi police station. Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector ordered an inquiry into the deaths. The ASP said that the bodies were shifted to Kakinada for post mortem.A pall of gloom descended over Lothoddi village.

TDP seeks compensation for families

TDP supremo and leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the death of five tribals. The government should pay `25 lakh compensation to the families of each victim, he demanded.