Focus on booster vaccination: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: As Andhra Pradesh has completed the first dose Covid vaccination for youngsters aged between 15 and 18 years, it is now time to speed up the booster dose campaign for people above 60 years and suffering with comorbidities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.Jagan, who on Wednesday reviewed the Covid situation in the state, said the recovery rate and weekly positivity rate currently stood at 94.72 per cent and 27.12 per cent, respectively. The daily positivity has come down to 17.73 per cent from a peak of 36.02 per cent.“The restrictions that were imposed to prevent the virus’ spread will continue for two more weeks. Orders to enforce the night curfew were already issued,” the Chief Minister added.

Jagan asked officials to ensure that all Covid Appropriate Behaviour norms, including wearing of masks and ensuring gathering of not more than 200 people in open public places and 100 in indoor spaces, are adhered to strictly.“The intensity of Omicron is slowly receding and it is imperative that all necessary steps to prevent the spread are taken for the next two weeks,” he observed.Reiterating that ‘104’ call centres should be a one-stop centre for all Covid queries, Jagan said only 2.16 per cent of the patients need hospitalisation. Of them, oxygen supply is necessary for only 1.29 per cent.

The chief minister instructed the health officials and collectors to complete recruitment in the sector by the end of February. “There should be no dearth of doctors, medical staff, and paramedics. The third wave, which was at its peak, is declining rapidly. There are now signs that the situation is improving. The officials must ensure that there is no shortage of physicians and other medical personnel at hospitals.” The officials were instructed to conduct visits at Covid care centres. On booster doses for people above 45 years, the CM said the government has already sought for a gap of nine months between the second and booster doses.

