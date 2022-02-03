STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PRC Struggle panel to hold protest rally today 

As part of their protest against the new PRC, the Struggle Committee leaders and employees burnt their new salary slips on Wednesday. 

Rally image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the restrictions imposed by the State government, the PRC Struggle Committee is determined to hold the Chalo Vijayawada programme as planned on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh JAC Chairman Bandi Srinivas said the Vijayawada City Police Commissioner, who suggested them to hold ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on the BRTS Road in the city  two days ago, has now imposed restrictions on the proposed rally citing Covid-19. He alleged that the ‘harm’ caused by the State government to staff pertaining to the PRC was more than Covid. 

As part of their protest against the new PRC, the Struggle Committee leaders and employees burnt their new salary slips on Wednesday. Meanwhile, some PRC Struggle Committee leaders met police officials and urged them to permit employees to organise ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ in a peaceful manner to press their demands.

It is learnt that about 2,000 employees from various parts of the State are heading to Vijayawada though several union leaders are placed under house arrest. The employees are said to be going to Vijayawada in different modes of transport to avoid being stopped by police. However, sources said police are checking all vehicles, including buses and private vehicles, and are detaining if employees are identified to prevent them from taking part in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’.

At Paderu in Visakhapatnam, two buses booked by employees and teachers to go to Vijayawada were cancelled. Several teachers were reportedly detained at Atchutapuram, Butchayyapeta and other places. The police did not allow 15 teachers to board a bus at Narsipatnam.

