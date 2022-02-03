STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TFCC members meet panel on movie tickets

Movies are released in both urban and rural areas, the power bills and tax slabs are the same.

Movie ticket image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) on Wednesday submitted their opinions in a written format to the Committee Constituted by the State Government to finalise the movie ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh. In a meeting held at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, under the supervision of Principal Secretary (Home) Vishwajeet, the TFCC members and exhibitors’ association discussed the ticket prices and implementation of fire safety measures. 

Speaking to the media, TFCC vice president M Ramadasu said, “We are expecting a positive response from the government on the ticket rates in the state as several big and small budget films are set for release. During the meeting, the officials and members analysed various aspects before finalising the ticket rates for AC and non-AC theatres without causing any inconvenience to the producers, distributors and audience.” South India Film Chamber vice-president Ram Prasad said the ticket rate of `10 and `15 fixed by the government in the AC theatres in Nagara and Gram Panchayats are not viable. “Movies are released in both urban and rural areas, the power bills and tax slabs are the same. Ticket rates in gram panchayats should be fixed in such a way to avoid inconvenience to the exhibitors and distributors,” he said. 

