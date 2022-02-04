STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fill up all vacant posts by February-end, Chief Minister directs health officials

The CM also reviewed the ongoing works at hospitals under Nadu-Nedu and the progress of YSR village and urban clinics.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials of the health department to focus on quality health services and fill up all vacant posts in the tribal areas of the state. Review the health sector with senior officials on Thursday, Jagan announced that he is ready to give green signal to any proposal for the betterment of health and medical services in the tribal areas. “Not just in tribal regions, but the process of filling up vacant posts in the department should be completed across the state by the end of February,” he added. 

The CM also reviewed the ongoing works at hospitals under Nadu-Nedu and the progress of YSR village and urban clinics. He instructed the authorities not to compromise on the quality of the works under any circumstance.In regard to Covid, the officials informed the CM that the third wave’s impact was gradually decreasing, and that only 2,301 patients were hospitalised as against the total active cases of 1,00,622. Of them, 263 were admitted to the ICU and recovering, and 2,144 people were being treated free of cost under Aarogyasri. They observed that the number of calls made to the 104 call center has dropped significantly.

On vaccination, the officials said 3,73,71,243 people have been administered both vaccine, and 55,38,556 single dose. While the target for the precautionary dose is 12,60,047, so far, 9,79,723 people have been vaccinated. On a brighter note, the officials informed that the first dose has been completed for every one between 15 and 18 age group in the state.Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Principal Secretary-Health AK Singhal, and Principal Secretary-Health Department (Covid Management) Muddada Ravichandra were also present.

The CM was informed that the Covid third wave’s impact was gradually decreasing, and that only 2,301 patients were hospitalised as against the total active cases of 1,00,622. Of them, 263 were admitted to ICUs. 

