Implement all reforms in line with NEP by the next academic year: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all the needed reforms in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) should be implemented by next academic year (June). In a review meeting held at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan instructed the officials to maintain teacherstudents ratio and make sure there are subject-wise teachers in every school. More than 22,000 teachers will get promotions as new schools are being set up under the NEP, he said and added that they should be promoted from SGT to school assistants.

“Appropriate steps should be taken to improve their capabilities. Instructions were given to the officials to complete promotions and transfers and implementation of the reforms by June,” he said. “The officials concerned should take steps to ensure that there are two junior colleges in each mandal (one for girls). All the recommendations given by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) should be implemented,” Jagan asserted.

The Chief Minister gave green signal for changing the name of Mandal Resource Centre to Mandal Education Officer’s Office, and giving drawing powers directly to the MEO. He also approved the SCER T recommendation of handing over educational activities to the MEO and gave nod to the recruitment of MEP posts, usage of real-time data rather than various apps, online attendance, entering the students marks online, the proposal of not using teachers for non-academic works and asked the headmasters to organise at least one meeting in a month.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take immediate action on the complaints from schools. Focus should be laid on the maintenance of schools and arranging facilities related to toilets and drinking water, he said and asked the officials to start the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu works soon. Referring to distribution of new dictionaries to students, Jagan instructed the officials to provide dictionaries to new students in schools and teach one word everyday and its usage and make it a part of the curriculum. He instructed the officials to focus on digital learning for 8th, 9th and 10th classes and see if it can be taught as a subject. The officials explained about the six types of schools that were classified according to the NE P. Measures have been taken to keep a high school within 3 km and mapping was done.

Nedu-Nedu phase 2 from February 5

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they would start the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works on February 15 and complete them by September. The State government has set up a toll free number 14417 to report any problems related to Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, toilet maintenance, Gorumudda and maintenance of schools