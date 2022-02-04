STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam police arrest 2 students, seize 4 kg ganja

Police on Thursday busted a ganja smuggling racket and arrested two accused and seized 4 kg contraband stock from their possession.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police on Thursday busted a ganja smuggling racket and arrested two accused and seized 4 kg contraband stock from their possession.The accused have been identified as Itla Pawan Kumar and Bhavanam Sai Krishna Reddy. Both belong to Podili town. While Pawan Kumar is pursuing nursing second year, Krishna Reddy is a final year BTech student. Both of them are roommates and staying at Venkateswara Nagar in Ongole.

Ongole DSP U Nagaraju along with the Ongole taluk PS CI V Srinivasa Reddy, SI M Deva Kumar and staff conducted a press meet and revealed the case details. According to the DSP, the duo are addicted to ganja. They smuggled the stock from Visakhapatnam. However, on reliable information, the police caught them with 4 kg ganja.

