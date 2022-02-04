STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stay away from PRC strike, RTC chairman urges PTD employees

In the last 25 months, the government has paid Rs 6,250 crore as salaries to the employees.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:48 AM

Government employees take part in the Chalo Vijayawada programme organised by the PRC Struggle Committee on the BRTS Road on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Chairman A Mallikarjuna Reddy appealed to the Public Transport Department (PTD) employees not to go on strike on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) issue from February 7 as it will cause inconvenience for the passengers. Addressing a press conference at the RTC House here on Thursday, Mallikarjuna Reddy said that it is not correct for the RTC unions to go on strike in support of the PRC Sadhana Samiti.

The state government employees are going on strike for PRC, but PTD employees should not participate in the agitation as they are in no way connected to the issue, he said. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is solving RTC problems in a phased manner and evolving steps to bring back the corporation from the red. In the past, in order to pay salaries to employees and staff in RTC, something had to be pledged. The RTC was merged with the government as per the promise given by the Chief Minister to the unions during his marathon Padayatra,” he said.

In the last 25 months, the government has paid Rs 6,250 crore as salaries to the employees. Until two years ago, the RTC had debts over Rs  6,000 crore and after the merger of the Corporation with the government around Rs 1,495 crore debts were cleared and Rs 4,800 crore are yet to be cleared. The chief minister had directed the RTC to repay all the debts within two years, however due to the pandemic, the debts were not cleared, he said. The chairman further said that the employees should support the government which had supported the RTC in difficult times. The employees should recall their decision of going on strike, he said.

