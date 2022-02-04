STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suit against daily: Subramanian Swamy appears before court

Published: 04th February 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Thursday appeared before the IV Additional District Sessions Court in connection with a defamation suit he filed against a vernacular daily for allegedly publishing aspersions against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Subramanian Swamy said he had filed another petition in the court related to the defamation case of Rs 100 crore filed last year against the daily. Swamy’s lawyer will appear before the court on his behalf on Friday, according to sources.

It may be noted that Subramanian Swamy had filed cases under section 153 A and 29 A of the Hate Speech Law against the media house for allegedly publishing an article in 2019 over the alleged presence of a content related to Christianity on the TTD official website.

The TTD had filed a defamation case of Rs 100 crore against the Telugu daily for hurting the sentiments of devotees. Later, Subramanian Swamy filed a petition favouring a verdict in support of the TTD. The magistrate is scheduled to continue hearing the case on Friday.

