Ensure housing scheme is a success: Minister

He inspected the housing layouts in Kolluru and Vemuru and conducted a review meeting on the progress of works at other layouts.

Published: 05th February 2022

Cherukuvada Ranganadha Raju (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju instructed the officials to take action to provide basic amenities at YSR colonies and make sure sufficient raw material for construction is available for beneficiaries.

He inspected the housing layouts in Kolluru and Vemuru and conducted a review meeting on the progress of works at other layouts. He said the government has initiated the scheme to fulfil the dreams of poor people of owning a house. “All the concerned officials should work hard without any negligence and make this scheme a success,” he said. 

