Fish or hook? Mystery shrouds fisherman’s death

The Parawada police, who first registered the case, later transferred it to the Marine police. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police are trying to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a fisherman after two different versions came up regarding the fatal injury he had suffered. Even as one version said the fisherman, M Joganna of Mutalampalem, was injured after a hook accidently pierced his abdomen while trying to lift a tuna, weighing 25 kg, on to the boat from the sea, his relatives who was with him on the boat claimed that he was fatally impaled by a black marlin. The Parawada police, who first registered the case, later transferred it to the Marine police. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC. 

CI Srinivas of Marine police said they were yet to ascertain the cause of injury, even as Fisheries Development Officer at Atchyutapuram P Sruti said a hook used in fishing had caused the injury when Joganna jumped into the sea.

