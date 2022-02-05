STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four, including minor, held for theft

In a bid to meet their expenses, they planned a theft at the ENT Hospital where the minor boy was working. Balaji Singh had also worked at the hospital a few months ago.

Published: 05th February 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police bust a theft case that occurred in a hospital at Markapur on January 29. They arrested four people, including a juvenile,  and recovered Rs 1.40 lakh cash from their possession. The accused were produced before the Markapur court on Friday. DSP Dr Kishore Kumar along with CI Anjaneya Reddy, Rural SI Subba Raju and staff held a press meet here at the Markapur Rural Police Station and revealed the case details. 

According to the DSP, four friends, including one minor boy, committed theft at Anu ENT Hospital at Nehru Bazaar in Markapur town on January 29. They stole Rs 1.50 lakh cash from the iron locker attached to the medical shop. The four accused are B Balaji Singh (22), K Lakshman (22) A Kasaiah (25) and a 17-year-old boy. They all belonged to Markapur town and had taken to drinking and other bad habits. 

In a bid to meet their expenses, they planned a theft at the ENT Hospital where the minor boy was working. Balaji Singh had also worked at the hospital a few months ago. The Markapur rural SI registered a case and began investigation. Following the directions of Markapur DSP, CI Anjaneya Reddy and SI Subba Raju and staff identified the accused gang and arrested them on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theft Minor Arrest Police
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp