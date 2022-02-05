Four, including minor, held for theft

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district police bust a theft case that occurred in a hospital at Markapur on January 29. They arrested four people, including a juvenile, and recovered Rs 1.40 lakh cash from their possession. The accused were produced before the Markapur court on Friday. DSP Dr Kishore Kumar along with CI Anjaneya Reddy, Rural SI Subba Raju and staff held a press meet here at the Markapur Rural Police Station and revealed the case details.

According to the DSP, four friends, including one minor boy, committed theft at Anu ENT Hospital at Nehru Bazaar in Markapur town on January 29. They stole Rs 1.50 lakh cash from the iron locker attached to the medical shop. The four accused are B Balaji Singh (22), K Lakshman (22) A Kasaiah (25) and a 17-year-old boy. They all belonged to Markapur town and had taken to drinking and other bad habits.

In a bid to meet their expenses, they planned a theft at the ENT Hospital where the minor boy was working. Balaji Singh had also worked at the hospital a few months ago. The Markapur rural SI registered a case and began investigation. Following the directions of Markapur DSP, CI Anjaneya Reddy and SI Subba Raju and staff identified the accused gang and arrested them on Friday.