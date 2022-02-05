STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GMC Council approves slew of projects

GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said action will be taken for the development of the city to provide basic amenities to every citizen. 

Kavati Manohar Naidu

Kavati Manohar Naidu (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said action will be taken for the development of the city to provide basic amenities to every citizen. 

GMC standing committee meeting was held at the Council Hall here on Friday. The council approved various developmental works including the construction of new roads at Anadapet, RTC Colony, Sri Nagar, and the approval of new leases for shops at BR Shopping Complex. 

On the rising traffic woes, the Mayor said the approved road widening works should start immediately and action should be taken to complete them as soon as possible. 

