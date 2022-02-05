Governmentt can act against employees: High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday said it was for the State government to initiate action against employees in accordance with the law when Advocate General S Sriram brought to its notice that it’s illegal for the staff to go on strike and against the Constitution. He cited the Supreme Court’s observations in its verdict in the TK Rangarajan case to buttress his arguments.

A division bench comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice K Manmadha Rao, made the observation on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Nadendla Sambasiva Rao, a retired professor from Visakhapatnam, appealing to declare the strike notice issued by the government employees unconstitutional and illegal.

The PIL came up as an emergency lunch motion hearing when the petitioner’s counsel S Sarath Kumar requested for it, pointing out that the employees are going on strike from February 6th midnight. However, when the court’s attention was brought to the pen-down protest of employees, it ruled that pen-down is not a strike, and adjourned hearing to February 10.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses GO on cinema theatre ticket price cut

Presenting his arguments, Sarath said in the name of PRC Sadhana Samithi, the government staff are throwing the gauntlet at the government. Pointing out that employees are questioning the powers of the government itself, he submitted that in a democracy, problems are resolved through talks. Though the government has invited the staff for talks, they are adamant, he said.

When the bench asked what the Advocate General had to say on the issue, he said the strike or any other similar activity is prohibited under rule 4. The court said it is for the government to take action. He said the government has been taking all steps to ensure governance is in place.

Sarath also recalled that in the name of Chalo Vijayawada, a large number of employees gathered at one place, which is dangerous during the Covid third wave, and is nothing short of putting the State at risk of virus spread.

When the bench observed that care should be taken to ensure no such thing recurs, he said for that very reason the court is being urged to declare the strike illegal. He complained that the government had failed to initiate any action against the employees.

ALSO READ: Probe into Skill Development Corp scam at critical stage

When the bench pointed out that the employees are not on strike now, Sarath Kumar said they resorted to pen-down, which the court said is not a strike. The Advocate General contended that it is not true for the petitioner to say that the government is being inactive or held to ransom. Then the court asked him what happened yesterday.

To the question how did the government give permission for the rally, the Advocate General replied it was not permitted. Though the government is open for negotiations, the employees are not responding, the Advocate General said.