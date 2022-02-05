Government prepares to face staff strike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is prepared to ensure that the planned strike of government employees from February 6 midnight will not affect any critical public services, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the government (public affairs) has said.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said every measure has been taken to ensure that normal governance is not affected by the strike, even as a panel of ministers held talks with the leaders of the PRC Struggle Committee. Sajjala said the adamant stand taken by the employees could be counterproductive and cautioned them against the vested interests getting involved in the agitation.

Earlier in the day, DGP Gautam Sawang met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office, a day after ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest rally taken out by thousands of employees. The officer briefed the chief minister about the ‘lapses’ that allowed the protesters to take out the march.

It was learnt that the chief minister questioned DGP Sawang on the turnout for the protest rally on BRTS Road, despite preventive arrests and clamping restrictions.

During the meeting, which lasted for more than half-an-hour, Jagan and the DGP reportedly discussed the functioning of the Intelligence department and surveillance system in the state. Focus was reportedly on why the intelligence department failed to alert the police department of the employees taking different routes to the protest site and modes of transport using fake identities.

On Thursday, the agitation, which started as a trickle around 9 am, assumed mammoth proportions in just an hour with thousands of employees descending on the BRTS Road and raised slogans against the government.

Some of the employees even disguised themselves as beggars and vendors. Some of them had even claimed that police were sympathetic to their cause, which helped them to make it to Vijayawada to take part in the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ agitation.

