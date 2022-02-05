STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government, unions hold talks to end standoff

Meanwhile, employees of the Secretariat at Velagapudi staged a pen-down protest on Friday.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Indicating a possible end to the standoff between the State government and employees on the pay revision issue, both sides held talks on Friday.

Indicating a possible end to the standoff between the State government and employees on the pay revision issue, both sides held talks on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indicating a possible end to the standoff between the State government and employees on the pay revision issue, both sides held talks on Friday. The talks between the leaders of the PRC Struggle Committee and a panel of ministers were still on at the time of going to press. The discussions began on the invitation of Principal Secretary (Finance-Services) Shashi Bhushan Kumar. 

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the ministers’ committee and took stock of the situation and the staff demands. The staff who had served strike notice, have been demanding the rollback of GOs issued for the implementation of the new pay scale as per the recommendations of the PRC.  He directed the ministers to hold talks with the employees to resolve the issue. 

Meanwhile, employees of the Secretariat at Velagapudi staged a pen-down protest on Friday. Though the PRC Struggle Committee has given a call for the protest on Saturday, the employees observed it a day earlier since they won’t be attending duties on Saturday because of the five-day work week. They asserted that they will participate in the indefinite strike call given by the PRC Struggle Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State government Employees PRC Shashi Bhushan Kumar
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp