High Court says no need for further arguments on capital, reserves order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday made it crystal clear that it is not going into the details of where the capital city of the state should be located.“With the state government withdrawing AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills, 2020, there is no need for further arguments on the issue,” the court observed.

As there are several petitions filed in the High Court challenging the two Acts, and in the wake of the government withdrawing them, the three-member division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, said it will focus on the petitions that are sustainable and what orders need to be given.With arguments from both sides concluding, the bench adjourned the hearing and reserved its judgment.

During the course of the hearing, special government pleader Kasa Jaganmohan Reddy submitted to the court that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, constituted by the Central government on determining the location for the capital city of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation, advised against forming the capital in the region between Vijayawada and Guntur, citing fertile lands. Further, it was mentioned that the area is susceptible to floods.

The government pleader argued that considering all the mentioned aspects the state government has decided to amend the master plan for Amaravati. Now with the government withdrawing the two Acts —AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills, 2020—all the petitions filed challenging them are redundant and there is no need for further hearing on them, he observed. The petitioner’s counsel, M Chandrasekhar Rao, argued that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when he was the opposition leader, had supported Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

