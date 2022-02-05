Inclement climate causes drop in tobacco cultivation

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tobacco cultivation in the district has dropped for financial year 2021-22 due to the unfavourable climatic conditions. As a result, the Tobacco Board officials are expecting a lesser yield this season. As per official information, tobacco is cultivated in a total of 46,647 hectares including 23,325.01 hectares in ‘Southern Black Soil’ (SBS) region and 23,631.71 hectares in the ‘Southern Light Soil’ (SLS) region.

The Tobacco Board has accorded permission to cultivate tobacco in 49,889.15 hectares across the district under all the 11 Tobacco Board Auction platforms. But due to the heavy rains in December last year and January this year in several areas of the district, the cultivation of tobacco was delayed by nearly a month.

Farmers cultivated the crop in only 46,647.01 hectares. This is around 3,242 hectares less than the permitted extent. On the other hand, when compared with last year’s cultivation in 47,397.60 hectares, it is around 750 hectares less. The Tobacco Board has allowed permission to sell 78.81 million kg sales of tobacco for the district in the current financial year. But a production of 68.60 million kg is expected which is around 10 million kg less than the permitted quantity for sale.

In comparison to last year, 71.69 million kg tobacco was produced. As a result, the experts are expecting to observe a drop in production of bright grade quality which will further have an impact on the price too. “We are making plans to start auctions at all 11 platforms from March 1st week. By that time, the auction in Karnataka will be concluded and we may get an estimated price for the produce,” Region Manager (Ongole) D Venu Gopal said.

An expert team of the Tobacco Board on Friday visited Venkata Raju Palem which comes under the Ongole-II Tobacco platform limits and conducted a field work shop and awareness programme for tobacco farmers on the tobacco leaf cutting, curing, etc.

