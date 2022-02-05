STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man who regained memory 4 years after mishap, set to meet his family from Assam

Published: 05th February 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 01:43 PM

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA: The family of an unknown man, who regained his memory after meeting with an accident four years ago, has been traced finally.  In 2017, the railway police found a man aged around 30 years with a head injury on the railway tracks at Samalkot and shifted him to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada. 

Bhadyatha, an NGO looked after him till his recovery. He underwent treatment for nearly one year in the GGH. After being discharged from the GGH, he was shifted to the Mana Illu orphanage being run by the NGO at Peddapuram. He has been staying in the orphanage since 2019.

As he lost his memory, the NGO named him Ramu. He regained his memory a few months ago and informed the orphanage founder AVV Satyanarayana that his name is Sri Dowhari, he hails from a hamlet in Assam. But he was not able to recollect the location of his hamlet in Assam, though he revealed that he was a lorry driver, to return home. His story on memory regain appeared in TNIE on December 16, 2021. Deepika Dovuluri, an executive member of the EL Jeffa foundation, contacted Assam-based NGOs to trace his family. 

Finally, an NGO working in the interior tribal areas of Assam, has traced Ramu’s family. It was revealed that Ramu’s name is Daoharu Brahma and not Sri Dowhari as stated by him. He hails from Aithanjhar village in Udalguri district of Assam with pin code 784514. His father is Gohin Brahma and he has a wife and two children. Having learnt that Daoharu is alive, his family was overwhelmed with joy and contacted him over phone. 

NGO to  meet travel expenses 

Being poor, the family found it difficult to visit Kakinada to meet Daoharu. Satyanarayana, founder of orphanage, said, “We are mobilising money to meet the travel expenses of Daoharu family to visit Kakinada.” Finally, Daoharu is set to reunite with his family after nearly four-and-a-half years

