By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vedayapalem police arrested five people for allegedly killing an autorickshaw driver. According to Nellore rural deputy superintendent of police Y Harinath Reddy, K Sunil, the driver from Nellore city, had unresolved issues with Vinay, an accused who plotted to eliminate Sunil with four others at Padarupalli on January 27.

In another case, police arrested two accused for allegedly killing a truck driver on November 5.