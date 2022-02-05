State Sees 9,317 recoveries, 4,198 new cases, 5 fatalities 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 4,198 new Covid infections from 30,886 samples in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. The state’s overall tally touched 22,97,369 even as the test positivity rate further came down to 13.59 per cent.The number of recoveries continued to be more than the fresh cases. A total of 9,317 patients recovered in the 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 21,94,359.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, none of the 13 districts reported new cases above 1,000.The highest number of fresh infections were reported in East Godavari (555), followed by 528 in Krishna, 485 in Guntur, 459 in Kurnool and 446 in West Godavari.The least number of new cases were reported in Vizianagaram district (54). Srikakulam also reported less than 100 positives. The district added 73 infections in the period.

Meanwhile, the state reported five fatalities in the 24 hour span. Two fatalities were reported from Chittoor and one each from Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam district. With the additions, the toll went up to 14,646. The number of active cases further came down to 88,364. Prakasam district has the highest active caseload of 14,009, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of 1,150.