Bhashyam pupils hold events for British IDS accreditation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of Bhashyam Blooms School in Guntur conducted a series of vibrant activities as a part of their British Council IDS Recognition programme for the academic year 2021-22.

One such activity was ‘Conservation of Birds’ by students of grades 6th to 8th. The students studied bird conservation in countries like Kenya, New Zealand & Germany along with India which were earmarked as Countries of Study. The 9th and 10th grade students held many activities to study disaster management.

This activity was pursued in collaboration with a Malaysian School- SMK Cheras Perdana. Students researched about countries such as Japan, Italy, Indonesia, Nepal and India. Students of IX and X grades also pursued ‘Waste Management’. Video presentations, seminars, field trips, cleanliness drive, best out of waste competition were conducted as a part of this programme.