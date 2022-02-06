STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bhashyam pupils hold events for British IDS accreditation

One such activity was ‘Conservation of Birds’ by students of grades 6th to 8th.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Bhashyam Blooms School in Guntur. (File photo)

Students of Bhashyam Blooms School in Guntur. (File photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students of Bhashyam Blooms School in Guntur conducted a series of vibrant activities as a part of their British Council IDS Recognition programme for the academic year 2021-22. 

One such activity was ‘Conservation of Birds’ by students of grades 6th to 8th. The students studied bird conservation in countries like Kenya, New Zealand & Germany along with India which were earmarked as Countries of Study. The 9th and 10th grade students held many activities to study disaster management.

This activity was pursued in collaboration with a Malaysian School- SMK Cheras Perdana. Students researched about countries such as Japan, Italy, Indonesia, Nepal and India. Students of IX and X grades also pursued ‘Waste Management’. Video presentations, seminars, field trips, cleanliness drive, best out of waste competition were conducted as a part of this programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhashyam Blooms School Students British Council IDS Recognition programme Conservation of Birds
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp