BJP seeks new norms to prevent fund diversion

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP political feedback pramukh Lanka Dinakar thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making budgetary allocations for the PM Gati Shakti Yojana and to strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In a letter to Sitharaman, the BJP leader congratulated the minister for her efforts to put the economy on track as per the expectations and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 9.2 per cent growth rate for current financial year 2021-22.

“The commendable consideration to increase the capital expenditure up to Rs 7.5 lakh crore with an aim to incurring it up to Rs 10.60 lakh crore with the co-ordination of State governments and Rs 1 lakh crore incentivised loans for the States governments for their capital expenditure are highly appreciable,’’ Dickar said.

He also thanked the Finance Minister for giving priority to MSMEs with allocations of Rs 50,000 crore. Lanka opined that the reduction of tax on co-operatives to 15% will encourage agricultural co-operatives and Farmers Producing Cooperative Organisations to compete with corporate entities. He appealed to the Finance Minister to ensure that State governments adhered to financial discipline since mismanagement of systems in raising loans out of FRBM limits have been driving the State towards a debt trap. “Stringent guidelines for Centrally-sponsored schemes are required as funds have been diverted by the State governments,” he demanded.