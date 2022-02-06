STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP seeks new norms to prevent fund diversion

He also thanked the Finance Minister for giving priority to MSMEs with allocations of Rs 50,000 crore.

Published: 06th February 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP political feedback pramukh Lanka Dinakar thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making budgetary allocations for the PM Gati Shakti Yojana and to strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat. 

In a letter to Sitharaman, the BJP leader congratulated the minister for her efforts to put the economy on track as per the expectations and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 9.2 per cent growth rate for current financial year 2021-22.

“The commendable consideration to increase the capital expenditure up to Rs 7.5 lakh crore with an aim to incurring it up to Rs 10.60 lakh crore with the co-ordination of State governments and Rs 1 lakh crore incentivised loans for the States governments for their capital expenditure are highly appreciable,’’ Dickar said.

He also thanked the Finance Minister for giving priority to MSMEs with allocations of Rs 50,000 crore. Lanka opined that the reduction of tax on co-operatives to 15% will encourage agricultural co-operatives and Farmers Producing Cooperative Organisations to compete with corporate entities. He appealed to the Finance Minister to ensure that State governments adhered to financial discipline since mismanagement of systems in raising loans out of FRBM limits have been driving the State towards a debt trap. “Stringent guidelines for Centrally-sponsored schemes are required as funds have been diverted by the State governments,” he demanded. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Lanka Dinakar PM Gati Shakti Yojana Atmanirbhar Bharat Economy
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp