Dip in new Covid-19 cases continues in AP

The fresh infections took the cumulative total number of Covid-19 cases so far in the State past the 23 lakh-mark. 
 

Published: 06th February 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of daily fresh Covid-19 cases continued the downward trend with Andhra Pradesh reporting 3,396 new infections from less than 30,000 samples tested in the 24 hours that ended on Saturday morning. The fresh infections took the cumulative total number of Covid-19 cases so far in the State past the 23 lakh-mark. 

The active caseload dropped below 79,000 with recoveries outnumbering fresh infections. A government bulletin reported East Godavari to have the highest of 516 new infections on Saturday. It is the only district which logged more than 500 infections. Two districts logged new infections in double digits with the lowest of 46 in Srikakulam.

Only three districts -- Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram -- reported higher number of cases than Friday. The overall infections in Chittoor went past 2.71 lakh, while Guntur’s tally went past 2.01 lakh, Kadapa’s 1.34 lakh and Krishna’s 1.34 lakh.

More than 13,000 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 22.07 lakh. Meanwhile, the State reported nine more taking the overall fatalities to more than 14,655. Two deaths each were reported from Anantapur, Nellore and Prakasam, while one each was reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Kurnool.

